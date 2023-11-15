Design process ongoing for Williston’s Select Ford building remodel

Abandoned Select Ford building is turning into an events center.
Abandoned Select Ford building is turning into an events center.(Michael Smith | KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The abandoned Select Ford building in downtown Williston is turning into an events center.

Scully Design Build purchased the property from the City of Williston in May. President and CEO Tess Scully says they are working on the design of the building and replacing the roof this winter. Scully says they are determined to make this facility the crown jewel of downtown Williston.

“We want to make it look good, feel good, and be useful for the community as a whole. We want people to make memories in here,” said Scully.

The former car dealership will house a 10,000-square-foot center with room for a winery, coffee shop and retailers.

