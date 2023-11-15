Dakota Thunder gets a new coat just in time for winter

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota Thunder, the world’s largest buffalo, got a new coat of paint just in time for winter.

It has been almost seven years since he was last painted.

The Jamestown Tourism department says he brings in around 130,000 visitors from all over the world yearly and boosts the Jamestown economy.

“He was built in 1959. It was right around the time the interstate was being finished here, and so our local leaders at the time wanted a reason for people to stop in Jamestown,” said Emily Bivens, executive director of Jamestown Tourism.

He was created by sculptor Elmer Petersen and painted by Denny & Sons out of Bismarck.

The new paint job should last another seven years.

In the future, he will need to go under a refurbishment project because he’s made out of cement and is prone to weather deterioration.

