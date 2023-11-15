Bismarck Fire Department reminds residents the disposal of leaves by burning is not allowed

Bismarck Fire Public Service Announcement
Bismarck Fire Public Service Announcement(KFYR-TV)
By Mikaela Thom
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department says it is illegal to burn yard waste within City limits.

The Bismarck Fire Department says they have recently received several complaints from the public concerning smoke nuisance from yard waste fires.

The City of Bismarck Code of Ordinance states that “A person may not burn or cause to be burned any paper, garbage, excelsior, straw, hay, leaves, brush, weeds, dry grass, shavings, rags, barrels, boxes, crates, lumber or other combustible materials or solid waste within the city, except in an incinerator approved by the state health department.”

The Bismarck Fire Department reminds residents that a fire crew has the authority to extinguish any fire produced by the burning of leaves, grass clippings, brush or other yard waste in accordance with the city ordinance.

Information on how to properly dispose of yard waste can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Cofresi
UPDATE: ND State Hospital escapee arrested
Longtime photographer Donna Hardt passed away over the weekend.
Longtime KFYR-TV photographer Donna Hardt passes away
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Two arrested for dealing fentanyl
Two arrested for dealing fentanyl
Alerus Center post
Friday’s Jonas Brothers’ show rescheduled in Grand Forks

Latest News

Sanford Health
The American Diabetes Association recognizes Sanford’s diabetes education program
A recent study shows Wegovy can do more than help you lose weight or manage your diabetes, it...
Wegovy could reduce heart attack and stroke risk
Sports Spotlight: Century's Volleyball Team
Sports Spotlight: Century’s volleyball team
Friends help get Gracie’s Light display up for the season
Gracie’s Lights spread joy, help family cope