Bismarck Fire Department reminds residents the disposal of leaves by burning is not allowed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department says it is illegal to burn yard waste within City limits.

The Bismarck Fire Department says they have recently received several complaints from the public concerning smoke nuisance from yard waste fires.

The City of Bismarck Code of Ordinance states that “A person may not burn or cause to be burned any paper, garbage, excelsior, straw, hay, leaves, brush, weeds, dry grass, shavings, rags, barrels, boxes, crates, lumber or other combustible materials or solid waste within the city, except in an incinerator approved by the state health department.”

The Bismarck Fire Department reminds residents that a fire crew has the authority to extinguish any fire produced by the burning of leaves, grass clippings, brush or other yard waste in accordance with the city ordinance.

Information on how to properly dispose of yard waste can be found here.

