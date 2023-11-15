Armstrong talks new committee role

Congressman Kelly Armstrong on the House Judiciary Committee
Congressman Kelly Armstrong on the House Judiciary Committee
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday, November 13, Representative Kelly Armstrong’s office announced he will serve on the House Judiciary Committee.

Armstrong served on the judiciary for his first two years in Congress and chaired the judiciary committee in the North Dakota State Senate.

He says with this new role, he will make decisions on important legislation from prison reform to criminal justice reform and more.

Armstrong says he is excited to get started.

“I have proven myself, I was on the judiciary in the minority during Schiff’s secret bunker, the Muller investigation, two different impeachments, and I have been able to get to know Chairman really well and we work really well together. I am excited to do work,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong says you have to be willing to make tough ethical decisions that could go against the majority and be able to explain your position.

