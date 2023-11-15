The American Diabetes Association recognizes Sanford’s diabetes education program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The American Diabetes Association awarded Sanford’s Diabetes Center in Bismarck with Education Recognition.

Donna Amundson, Sanford’s diabetes care and education specialist, said every three to four years, diabetes self-management, education and support programs have to resubmit an application to maintain their status with the American Diabetes Association.

She said one of the biggest changes they’ve made was decentralizing their program from one clinic to multiple.

“There is at least one diabetes educator in every clinic in Dickinson, Mandan, Bismarck and Minot, so that we are taking the education into the clinics where the providers are, and the patients are already seeing their doctors. It’s increased our volume by over 50 percent, so we know that has made a difference for patients, too,” Amundson said.

The American Diabetes Association says nearly 54,000 people in North Dakota have been diagnosed with diabetes. About 15,000 more have it but don’t know it.

