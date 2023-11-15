2023 Nonprofit Award names new winners

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Organizations gathered for the fifth annual Alliance of Nonprofit Awards Luncheon on Wednesday afternoon.

It seems it takes an infinite amount of energy to keep an organization going, especially if it’s a nonprofit.

Chandell Lattin, operations and special projects coordinator at Minot Area Council of the Arts, said she’s grateful for the Alliance’s recognition of all work that goes on behind the scenes.

“It’s really inspiring to hear their stories, knowing that they’re sacrificing day in and day out for these incredible programs that they run,” said Lattin.

One by one, the plaques were distributed to people and organizations that service different needs within communities, from hunger to education.

Ellen Fenner, co-president of the Alliance, was nominated by her peers as “Nonprofit Leader of the Year” and won.

“I was very shocked. I was very surprised. It was very unexpected,” said Fenner.

She said the alliance has about 30 members, so with a pool that big, she felt honored.

The keynote speaker, Patrick Kirby with Do Good Better Consulting, said a lot of nonprofit work is work the government either can’t or won’t do, and it has caused burnout.

“Instead of being doom and gloom, I think this is such a wonderful opportunity because this is the only group of individuals who are accepting of this particular challenge of our times,” said Kirby.

Lattin said nonprofit work takes a lot of time, resources and asking for help.

“We have to all work together. And a lot of times, people’s families are involved in the work that they’re doing as well,” said Lattin.

She said it feels good to take a step back and celebrate the positive impact of what they’re contributing to each community.

Award Winners:

Emerging Leader Award: Elizabeth Weeks of the Magic City Discovery Center

Board member of the Year: Kate Cowart of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center

Most Impactful Business of the Year: Aspire Credit Union

Dr. Lowell Latimer Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger Reich of the Minot Commission on Aging

Nonprofit Leader of the Year: Ellen Fenner of the Minot Symphony Orchestra

Organization of the Year: Magic City Discovery Center

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.