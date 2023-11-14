Williston harvests tree for annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston has picked their tree for the annual Christmas lighting ceremony next month.

Public Works crews chopped down a more than 40-year-old Colorado Blue Spruce from the home of Jason and Jackie Peles in east Williston. They moved to the house two years ago and said they wanted to plant some new trees.

“I would like to get the nice flowery ones in there. This one is kind of killing the grass a little bit. It served its time,” said Jason.

The tree’s original owner, JoAnne Colebank, also attended the harvest Tuesday morning. Colebank said her father brought the tree from his farm to the house in the early 80′s.

“He’d be pretty proud. I’m very proud of it, but a little emotional too,” said Colebank.

Colebank’s children took a photo around the tree to go with an old photo of when the Colebanks were kids and posed next to the tree.

Public Works officials say the tree is about 50 feet tall, 29 feet wide at the base, and weighs more than 8,000 pounds.

