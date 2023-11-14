UND Hockey team reaches highest ranking since 2021

North Dakota Captain Riese Gaber
North Dakota Captain Riese Gaber(kvly)
By Devin Fry
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Hockey team continues to climb national polls, reaching their highest ranking in over two years.

UND sits at #2 in the ratest USCHO Men’s College Hockey Top 25 Poll, including nine first place votes.

That’s the highest they’ve been in the poll since March 22nd, 2021, when they were the top seed entering the National Championship Tournament.

Wisconsin is the top-ranked team in the country with their 9-1-0 overall record. Interestingly enough, the only team to beat Wisconsin this season is UND.

North Dakota, who are 7-2-1 on the season, opened conference play over the weekend with a sweep over Minnesota Duluth.

They host Miami on November 17th and 18th in the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning officer-involved shooting in Bismarck; 17-year-old male dead
UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after vehicle crashes into Souris River
SWAT team and BPD arrest 43-year-old man for burglary of Bismarck home after standoff
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
El Nino and our winter outlook
2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole

Latest News

9-Man All-State Team
2023 North Dakota 9-Man All-State football teams announced
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 11/13/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 11/13/23
Minot High seniors Julie Folk, Maicee Burke, Izzy Anderson and Ellington Anderson all signed...
Four Majettes sign college commitments Monday
First News at Six
Kuntz & Sickler continue strong bond with the Blue Hawks