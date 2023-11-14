Staying safe from porch pirates around the holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re starting to do your shopping for the holiday season, it’s good to be aware of porch pirates.

At Safe Ship in Mandan, the phone is ringing because this is the time of year when more packaging peanuts are flying with the uptick in online shopping.

“So, since online shopping has been pretty much the most convenient thing for everybody, we have been seeing a rise in the thefts,” said Caity Horn, community engagement officer for BPD.

Theft of property can range from a misdemeanor to a felony, depending on what the package is worth.

She says it can happen at all times of the day or night, adding that thieves often look for shipping trucks.

“The number of calls definitely increased during the holiday season. Everybody’s either giving a package or receiving a package,” said Horn.

To make sure packages are safe, she says people should use tracking systems and surveillance cameras to help law enforcement find suspects. People can also send packages to their place of employment or to a mail room.

“We ask the question if there’s any insurance needed on the package, is there a signature needed? Sometimes people will send things with a signature so they’ll get where it needs to go - somebody will directly sign for it and just properly package things in unmarked boxes,” said Dennis Friesz, owner of Safe Ship.

He says to avoid packing items in boxes that advertise expensive items, but instead use things like old diaper boxes.

Another issue people need to watch for is scams with tracking systems.

“It looks really good. It’s like it’s one of the shippers sending you a text that your package needs to be redirected or it has the wrong address. But really, it’s just a scheme and a scam,” said Friesz.

On average, packages are usually worth $50 - so well worth the extra precautions.

Safe Ship in Mandan also recycles old packaging materials and repurposes them so don’t throw them away.

