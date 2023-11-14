Skyhawks volleyball Region Five title game victory

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shiloh Christian had one loss in the Region Five portion of its regular season schedule. The loss was to Flasher, and that’s who the Skyhawks met in the Region Five title game last week. It was an exciting, very close, back-and-forth match that Shiloh won in the 5th set.

The victory sent the Skyhawks to the Class-B State Tournament this week in Fargo. They also topped Center-Stanton in 5-sets and Central McLean in four in their other region wins.

“It’s such an emotional moment for everybody because our entire team has been wanting this since freshman year and it’s an amazing feeling to finally get that opportunity to go to state,” said Dedra Wood, Shiloh Christian senior.

“It’s really exciting. We’re so happy and we’re so blessed to be able to go to there. Every year, we have great teams in Region Five, and it’s always a battle to win,” said Lisa Wingerter, Shiloh Christian head coach.

Shiloh Christian’s roster is senior-heavy, which makes the region championship and this week’s state tournament experience extra special.

“Everybody on our team is like a bunch of sisters, everybody has this common goal and everybody wants to work super-duper hard for each other and that’s basically why we pulled out the win. We wanted it for each other,” said Wood.

“They all just make up this big family of girls, and they just play for each other, they hold each other accountable,” said Wingerter. “And we knew it was going to be a tough game with Flasher, they’re the number one seed. And we were fully aware we’d probably go to five sets, and they just had to believe that they could do it and at every time out, they were like, ‘we are not going to lose, we are going to win every point.’ So they just had the belief in themselves that they would pull through and make it.”

The Skyhawks face Trinity in the opening round on Thursday. They played in the season-opening. Coal Country Tournament and the Titans won that contest.

