September: North Dakota's oil and gas production continues to climb

By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the state had a very strong showing for oil and gas production in September.

The state produced more than 1.27 million barrels of oil per day, which is up 4.5 percent from August. Gas production hit an all-time high with more than 3.4 MCF (thousand cubic feet) a day, up 4 percent compared to August.

Helms said the figures are well above their revenue forecasts, which is good news.

“This extra revenue will end up in every township and every county in North Dakota. Every single citizen’s going to be touched by what happened in September, which is very, very positive,” said Helms.

Helms warned production may be flat or slightly down for October due to the late snowstorms that impacted the industry.

