Public sessions on five-year sustainability plan for Minot

Sustainability plan public sessions
Sustainability plan public sessions(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Whether you’re a parent, single, a business owner, young or elderly, everyone is invited to the community conversation about what’s next for sustainability in the region.

This summer, the city of Minot established a recycling program, and now community members are looking into the future of sustainability goals.

Host Tim Baumann said the written ideas from these brainstorming sessions will be documented and shared with elected officials.

He said it’ll also be available to anyone in January.

“We’re going to have an opportunity for people to start trying out ideas. There may be some businesses that say, ‘Hey, there’s a demand for this,’ and there may be some folks who say, ‘Alright, let’s see if we can get this in our community. This is something that people want,’” said Baumann.

Baumann says after a few months of experimenting, the goals will start becoming clearer.

Two more sessions are happening on Tuesday. One is at Main Street Books from 2-3 p.m. and the other is at Prairie Sky Breads from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning officer-involved shooting in Bismarck; 17-year-old male dead
UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after vehicle crashes into Souris River
SWAT team and BPD arrest 43-year-old man for burglary of Bismarck home after standoff
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
El Nino and our winter outlook
2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole

Latest News

9-Man All-State Team
2023 North Dakota 9-Man All-State football teams announced
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 11/13/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 11/13/23
Congressman Kelly Armstrong on the House Judiciary Committee
ND Congressman Armstrong selected to serve on House Judiciary Committee