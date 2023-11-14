Public sessions on five-year sustainability plan for Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Whether you’re a parent, single, a business owner, young or elderly, everyone is invited to the community conversation about what’s next for sustainability in the region.

This summer, the city of Minot established a recycling program, and now community members are looking into the future of sustainability goals.

Host Tim Baumann said the written ideas from these brainstorming sessions will be documented and shared with elected officials.

He said it’ll also be available to anyone in January.

“We’re going to have an opportunity for people to start trying out ideas. There may be some businesses that say, ‘Hey, there’s a demand for this,’ and there may be some folks who say, ‘Alright, let’s see if we can get this in our community. This is something that people want,’” said Baumann.

Baumann says after a few months of experimenting, the goals will start becoming clearer.

Two more sessions are happening on Tuesday. One is at Main Street Books from 2-3 p.m. and the other is at Prairie Sky Breads from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

