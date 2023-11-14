ND State Hospital escapee presumed dangerous

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a man who escaped from the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown has violent tendencies.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jeffery Cofresi escaped on Tuesday, November 14 around 2 p.m.

He was last seen walking west near State Hospital Road wearing a black sweatshirt with a white logo, black sweatpants and black Crocs. He is 5′10″ and 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He also has a wrist and neck tattoo and a scar on his neck.

Anyone with information about Cofresi’s whereabouts is asked to not make contact with him and to call law enforcement.

