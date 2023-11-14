ND Congressman Armstrong selected to serve on House Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON (KFYR) - Congressman Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., was recommended on Monday by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve on the House Judiciary Committee. The election of Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., as Speaker of the House created a vacancy on the Committee, which has jurisdiction over all proposed amendments to the Constitution.

“The House Judiciary Committee is the frontline of many issues important to North Dakotans,” Armstrong said. “I’m excited to rejoin the Committee under Chairman Jim Jordan’s leadership and continue my work fighting weaponization of the federal government, defending civil liberties, advancing commonsense criminal justice reform, and more. The American people are counting on us to deliver.”

Since January, Armstrong has served on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and was a member of the full committee from 2019-2021.

