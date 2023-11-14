Minot State men’s hockey to join conference beginning next season

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The 2023 National Championship-winning Minot State men’s hockey team plans to join the Midwest College Hockey conference beginning next year, the school’s athletic department announced Tuesday.

Coaches in the MCH unanimously approved the addition of Minot State to the conference.

The Beavers will be one of 10 teams in the conference, including the University of Jamestown and the University of Mary.

“While being an independent team has had its advantages, there is nothing like having the opportunity to also compete for a conference championship... This move will give our student-athletes another championship experience that previously only happened at the national championships. This will also allow our outstanding fan base to develop deeper rivals with the other teams in the MCH,” said Minot State Director of Athletics Kevin Forde.

The conference hosts the MCH Playoff Tournament in late February and early March.

The tournament winner will receive an automatic bid to the ACHA National Championship tournament.

Minot State is currently 11-1 through the first two months of the season.

For more information, visit the release on the school’s website.

