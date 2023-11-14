Minot senior signs to play volleyball at Bismarck State College

BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot High senior Zoe Zarr signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball at Bismarck State College on Friday.

Zoe, surrounded by her teammates, signed at the school’s campus while competing at the West Region volleyball tournament.

Zoe led the Majettes in kills this season.

Minot’s season ended after falling in a state qualifier match Saturday.

Zoe told Your News Leader that she is interested in studying in the medical field.

