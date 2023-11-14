Looking at cute pictures of dogs could help your mental health

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Researchers say interacting with cute animals helps mental health, but now they say that benefit could extend to digital images.

In a study conducted during research for the book entitled “The Purest Bond” by Jen Golbeck, Ph.D., and Stacey Colino, M.S., nearly 1,900 participants took a survey measuring their well-being. Then, they spent five minutes reading funny social media posts, reading Donald Trump’s tweets or reading tweets with cute pictures of dogs. Those who viewed pictures of dogs showed a significant increase in their mental well-being.

Psychiatric nurse practitioner Rebecca Woolsey at Archway Mental Health Services said while it’s okay to use cute dogs as a distraction sometimes, it’s important not to rely on them too much.

“Being on the internet a lot is not good for us in general. So with those types of interactions, I would say, ‘Okay, what kind of interactions that do not involve technology can create those same types of feelings?’ Interactions with humans,” Woolsey said.

If dogs aren’t your thing, Woolsey said interacting with cute kittens would have the same benefits as well.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.