Longtime KFYR-TV photographer Donna Hardt passes away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A cherished member of our KFYR-TV news family has passed away.

Longtime photographer Donna Hardt passed away over the weekend.

Donna’s accomplishments and passion for photojournalism will never be forgotten. Neither will her kindness. She made a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Through the lens of this camera, we’ve brought you countless stories that have informed, entertained, and astonished our viewers. It’s even made reporters like me a familiar face. But we want to focus on the woman who shot many of those reports, on the woman who stood behind the camera, looked through the viewfinder and brought you the stories that mattered.

To Donna Hardt there were stories everywhere. She often said, “we should do a story on that,” and often, we did. She was curious, kind and was a pioneer in the world of television news, paving the way for so many other women. She picked up her first news camera in the 1970s. That camera was nearly twice her size.

She had a way of making reporters and the people they interviewed comfortable... always making sure their hair looked good and their ties were straight. Donna never tired of meeting new people.

“If you were a reporter on staff and you wanted to get an interview done, Donna set that feeling for you when you walked into an interview. Because all the people in the community know Donna from years of experience as a photographer and the many close friends she has,” said former KFYR-TV chief photographer Dwayne Walker in a 2019 interview.

Donna was behind the camera for some of the biggest stories in the region, including a massive pot bust in South Dakota in 1980, the infamous Gordon Kahl shootout in Medina, the 2011 floods and the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. She reminisced about her career in a 2019 interview.

“Literally, I could probably say, not exaggerating, probably thousands of stories. It’s an honor to come into your home or your business,” she said. Starting out as a single mom of two, she covered it all without losing sight of what’s important.

“You see some faces come and go, but Donna’s was one that was always a constant,” said Lee Ellison.

“She was like a bulldog,” added former KFYR-TV news director Dick Heidt. “She finds a way to get everything done.”

“Donna will do anything for a story,” said KFYR-TV anchor Monica Hannan. “So, she’s out doing a story on a tattoo shop. No customers. So, we wait, and wait, and wait, and finally she decides, I’m not waiting any more. So, she points the camera at her ankle and films her own tattooing.”

Her life may have never led any newscast, but Donna Hardt’s presence will always be felt.

Donna was 76.

She retired from KFYR-TV at the end of 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband, Sid Hardt, her daughters, stepchildren, grandchildren and many, many of her KFYR “kids.”

You can find funeral information here: https://www.eastgatefuneral.com/obituaries/donna-hardt

