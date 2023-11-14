Four Majettes sign college commitments Monday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Four Minot High seniors signed their intentions to continue their athletic careers in college on Monday.

Two teammates on the Minot High cross country team, Julie Folk and Maicee Burke, both signed college commitments.

Julie will run cross country at Minot State, while Maicee signed to play women’s soccer at the University of Mary.

“It means a lot because I’ve put in all this work since I was little. Finally, getting to sign and writing in ink, it’s really meaningful,” said Maicee, a senior at Minot High.

“I knew I was going to miss cross country, not doing it in college. I hadn’t planned on doing it in college until this last summer. This season went well, I (set personal records) in every meet, almost. I thought, I’m going to miss this next year. I want to continue racing,” said Julie, a senior at Minot High.

Julie is hoping to major in both business and art, Maicee wants to study physical therapy.

A pair of Majette softball players, Izzy Anderson and Ellington Anderson, while not related to each other, will play together at Minot State next year.

“Even since I was in seventh grade, I saw Minot High students like Jaycie Rostad go to Minot State. I always wanted to follow in those footsteps. Minot State has always been a goal for me, so I feel like this is something that I’ve always wanted,” said Izzy, a senior at Minot High.

“Starting so young and not knowing if this was even the sport that I wanted to continue in, then falling in love with it, now here I am getting the opportunity to continue for another four years. It’s great. You don’t have to be perfect to have success,” said Ellington, a senior.

Izzy said she plans to study nursing, and Ellington said she will major in biology.

