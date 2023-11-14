Defense renews call to toss murder charge in Anita Knutson cold case

Anita Knutson
Anita Knutson(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The defense for the woman charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson is renewing its call for the courts to toss out the murder charge.

Nichole Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate at the time of her death, has a trial set for next July.

In a court filing late last week, Rice’s attorney, Philip Becher, argued that results from a test this year of DNA samples from the knife believed to have been used to kill Knutson do not match what a police detective testified to at Rice’s preliminary hearing last September.

In Becher’s response, Rice’s attorney also said evidence outside of the DNA testing does not tie Rice to the location of the murder at the time it was committed.

In the court filing, Becher also contends in his response that allowing the case to move forward would set a precedent.

A hearing is set on the matter Friday morning in Minot.

Related Content: Continuing Coverage of Anita Knutson Cold Case

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning officer-involved shooting in Bismarck; 17-year-old male dead
UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after vehicle crashes into Souris River
SWAT team and BPD arrest 43-year-old man for burglary of Bismarck home after standoff
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
El Nino and our winter outlook
2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole

Latest News

Mailing room at Safe Ship In Mandan
Staying safe from porch pirates around the holidays
Pam Emmil, owner of ‘5 Second Rule Bracelet'
‘5 Second Rule Bracelet’ store opens for the holidays in the Kirkwood Mall
Jamal Fermin
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to rape and drug cases
Tiger at Roosevelt Zoo in Minot
Three tiger cubs will get transferred from Roosevelt Park Zoo