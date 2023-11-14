Defense renews call to toss murder charge in Anita Knutson cold case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The defense for the woman charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson is renewing its call for the courts to toss out the murder charge.

Nichole Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate at the time of her death, has a trial set for next July.

In a court filing late last week, Rice’s attorney, Philip Becher, argued that results from a test this year of DNA samples from the knife believed to have been used to kill Knutson do not match what a police detective testified to at Rice’s preliminary hearing last September.

In Becher’s response, Rice’s attorney also said evidence outside of the DNA testing does not tie Rice to the location of the murder at the time it was committed.

In the court filing, Becher also contends in his response that allowing the case to move forward would set a precedent.

A hearing is set on the matter Friday morning in Minot.

