Bismarck Rural Fire Department close to getting an updated station

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Rural Fire Department is looking to hire more full-time employees, but first, they need the facilities to house them.

The department covers more than 430 square miles, which can be a lot when there are only 12 full-time staff.

“Especially with the high-priced homes and stuff like that that we have, and how close we are to Bismarck and those type of times, and the major roadways that come through our fire district— we stay very busy,” said Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer.

They’re so busy, they need to replace one of their two stations. Station Two on Aurora Loop only houses equipment.

“The old station does not allow for 24-hour staffing. So there is no bedrooms and proper office facilities,” said Chief Theurer.

The new facility will be right where Station Two is. It will be 7,000 square feet, have four engine bays and, most importantly, living space for staff.

“It will help us get to the north side of our district much faster and to respond to emergencies in that area,” said Chief Theurer.

The new station will cost about $3.5 million. Theurer says Burleigh County has given the department nearly three million, including $900,000 just allocated last week.

“And the rest of, we are going to have to care of it on our own,” said Chief Theurer.

Theurer says the new building will meet the county’s needs for the next 15 to 20 years.

After it is built, they will begin hiring more staff.

Tear-down and construction are estimated to begin in the spring of 2024. The new building is expected to be done later that year or in early 2025.

