39-year-old dead after crash with combine in Towner County

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 39-year-old Mississippi man died when the van he was driving hit the header of a combine that was sticking out into his lane Monday around 3:15 p.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the combine was westbound on ND 66 near Egeland, while the van was eastbound. The driver of the combine was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

