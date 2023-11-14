39-year-old dead after crash with combine in Towner County

(MGN)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 39-year-old Mississippi man died when the van he was driving hit the header of a combine that was sticking out into his lane Monday around 3:15 p.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the combine was westbound on ND 66 near Egeland, while the van was eastbound. The driver of the combine was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning officer-involved shooting in Bismarck; 17-year-old male dead
UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after vehicle crashes into Souris River
SWAT team and BPD arrest 43-year-old man for burglary of Bismarck home after standoff
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
El Nino and our winter outlook
2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole

Latest News

First News at Four
Food at Four: World Kindness Day and peanut butter cookies!
First News at Five
Tim Scott dropped out of 2024 presidential race; what this means for other candidates
First News at Five
Senator Hoeven visits Israel
Anita Knutson
Defense renews call to toss murder charge in Anita Knutson cold case