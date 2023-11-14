2023 North Dakota Class A All-State football teams announced
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trinity made it all the way to the Dakota Bowl this year and that does not happen without good players.
The Titans have the most first-team All-Staters with six: three on offense and three on defense.
Ty Dassinger was named Class A Senior Athlete of the Year. He’s a first-team running back, but Ty could easily have been first-team on defense as well.
Trinity’s John Odermann was named Class A Coach of the Year.
First-team offense:
- Ben Schepp — QB — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose
- Jace Kovash — QB — Dickinson Trinity
- Rayce Worley — QB — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
- Ty Dassinger — RB — Dickinson Trinity
- Hank Bodine — RB — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose
- Mason Romfo — RB — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
- Reggie Bruner — WR — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose
- Treyson Iglehart — WR — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose
- Coy Okeson — OL — Bishop Ryan
- Riley Sunram — OL — Kindred
- Brock Jungels — OL — Carrington
- Tanner Roers — OL — Dickinson Trinity
First-team defense:
- Tyler Cruchet — DL — Central Cass
- Cole Welsh — DL — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
- Cade Okeson — DL — Bishop Ryan
- Hugh Meyer — DL — Dickinson Trinity
- Jace Handy — DL — Killdeer
- Jake Starcevic — LB — Kindred
- Marcus Biffert — LB — Central Cass
- Isaac Emmel — LB — Shiloh Christian
- Peyton Lemar — DB — Central Cass
- Michael Fagerland — DB — Shiloh Christian
- Jake Shobe — DB — Dickinson Trinity
- Luke Shobe — DB — Dickinson Trinity
- Carson Haerer — DB — Bottineau
Second-team:
- Matthew Hoppe — Northern Cass
- Brooks Bakko — Kindred
- Trey Skoglund — Oakes
- Joseph Kramlich — Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm
- Wyatt Olson — Lisbon
- Isaac Wisnewski — Central Cass
- Brayden Mitchell — Central Cass
- Logen Weninger — Carrington
- Keaton Keller — Harvey-Wells County
- Cody Amble — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
- Corbin Clifton — Carrington
- Kayl Sieg — Harvey-Wells County
- Tony Villareal — Grafton
- Jett Lundeen — Bishop Ryan
- Logan Rist — Des Lacs-Burlington
- Ty Hughes — Des Lacs-Burlington
- Keaton Cole — Nedrose
- Cody Rice — Ray-Powers Lake
- Kole Knecht — Des Lacs-Burlington
- Gage Glaser — Dickinson Trinity
- Jeremiah Jilek — Dickinson Trinity
- Noah Jepson — Killdeer
- Birch Bang — Killdeer
- Samuel Benson — Shiloh Christian
- Carter Seifert — Shiloh Christian
- Simon Buchfinck — Beulah
