2023 North Dakota Class A All-State football teams announced

Class A All-State Football
Class A All-State Football(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trinity made it all the way to the Dakota Bowl this year and that does not happen without good players.

The Titans have the most first-team All-Staters with six: three on offense and three on defense.

Ty Dassinger was named Class A Senior Athlete of the Year. He’s a first-team running back, but Ty could easily have been first-team on defense as well.

Trinity’s John Odermann was named Class A Coach of the Year.

First-team offense:

  • Ben Schepp — QB — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose
  • Jace Kovash — QB — Dickinson Trinity
  • Rayce Worley — QB — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
  • Ty Dassinger — RB — Dickinson Trinity
  • Hank Bodine — RB — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose
  • Mason Romfo — RB — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
  • Reggie Bruner — WR — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose
  • Treyson Iglehart — WR — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose
  • Coy Okeson — OL — Bishop Ryan
  • Riley Sunram — OL — Kindred
  • Brock Jungels — OL — Carrington
  • Tanner Roers — OL — Dickinson Trinity

First-team defense:

  • Tyler Cruchet — DL — Central Cass
  • Cole Welsh — DL — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
  • Cade Okeson — DL — Bishop Ryan
  • Hugh Meyer — DL — Dickinson Trinity
  • Jace Handy — DL — Killdeer
  • Jake Starcevic — LB — Kindred
  • Marcus Biffert — LB — Central Cass
  • Isaac Emmel — LB — Shiloh Christian
  • Peyton Lemar — DB — Central Cass
  • Michael Fagerland — DB — Shiloh Christian
  • Jake Shobe — DB — Dickinson Trinity
  • Luke Shobe — DB — Dickinson Trinity
  • Carson Haerer — DB — Bottineau

Second-team:

  • Matthew Hoppe — Northern Cass
  • Brooks Bakko — Kindred
  • Trey Skoglund — Oakes
  • Joseph Kramlich — Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm
  • Wyatt Olson — Lisbon
  • Isaac Wisnewski — Central Cass
  • Brayden Mitchell — Central Cass
  • Logen Weninger — Carrington
  • Keaton Keller — Harvey-Wells County
  • Cody Amble — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
  • Corbin Clifton — Carrington
  • Kayl Sieg — Harvey-Wells County
  • Tony Villareal — Grafton
  • Jett Lundeen — Bishop Ryan
  • Logan Rist — Des Lacs-Burlington
  • Ty Hughes — Des Lacs-Burlington
  • Keaton Cole — Nedrose
  • Cody Rice — Ray-Powers Lake
  • Kole Knecht — Des Lacs-Burlington
  • Gage Glaser — Dickinson Trinity
  • Jeremiah Jilek — Dickinson Trinity
  • Noah Jepson — Killdeer
  • Birch Bang — Killdeer
  • Samuel Benson — Shiloh Christian
  • Carter Seifert — Shiloh Christian
  • Simon Buchfinck — Beulah

