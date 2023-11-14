2023 North Dakota Class A All-State football teams announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trinity made it all the way to the Dakota Bowl this year and that does not happen without good players.

The Titans have the most first-team All-Staters with six: three on offense and three on defense.

Ty Dassinger was named Class A Senior Athlete of the Year. He’s a first-team running back, but Ty could easily have been first-team on defense as well.

Trinity’s John Odermann was named Class A Coach of the Year.

First-team offense:

Ben Schepp — QB — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose

Jace Kovash — QB — Dickinson Trinity

Rayce Worley — QB — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

Ty Dassinger — RB — Dickinson Trinity

Hank Bodine — RB — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose

Mason Romfo — RB — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

Reggie Bruner — WR — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose

Treyson Iglehart — WR — Velva-Garrison-Drake-Anamoose

Coy Okeson — OL — Bishop Ryan

Riley Sunram — OL — Kindred

Brock Jungels — OL — Carrington

Tanner Roers — OL — Dickinson Trinity

First-team defense:

Tyler Cruchet — DL — Central Cass

Cole Welsh — DL — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

Cade Okeson — DL — Bishop Ryan

Hugh Meyer — DL — Dickinson Trinity

Jace Handy — DL — Killdeer

Jake Starcevic — LB — Kindred

Marcus Biffert — LB — Central Cass

Isaac Emmel — LB — Shiloh Christian

Peyton Lemar — DB — Central Cass

Michael Fagerland — DB — Shiloh Christian

Jake Shobe — DB — Dickinson Trinity

Luke Shobe — DB — Dickinson Trinity

Carson Haerer — DB — Bottineau

Second-team:

Matthew Hoppe — Northern Cass

Brooks Bakko — Kindred

Trey Skoglund — Oakes

Joseph Kramlich — Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm

Wyatt Olson — Lisbon

Isaac Wisnewski — Central Cass

Brayden Mitchell — Central Cass

Logen Weninger — Carrington

Keaton Keller — Harvey-Wells County

Cody Amble — Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

Corbin Clifton — Carrington

Kayl Sieg — Harvey-Wells County

Tony Villareal — Grafton

Jett Lundeen — Bishop Ryan

Logan Rist — Des Lacs-Burlington

Ty Hughes — Des Lacs-Burlington

Keaton Cole — Nedrose

Cody Rice — Ray-Powers Lake

Kole Knecht — Des Lacs-Burlington

Gage Glaser — Dickinson Trinity

Jeremiah Jilek — Dickinson Trinity

Noah Jepson — Killdeer

Birch Bang — Killdeer

Samuel Benson — Shiloh Christian

Carter Seifert — Shiloh Christian

Simon Buchfinck — Beulah

