2023 North Dakota 9-Man All-State football teams announced

9-Man All-State Team(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The coaches put four quarterbacks, four running backs, one tight end, one receiver and one lineman on the 9-Man first-team All-State offense squad.

It would be a strange way to play a game, but each of these talented players deserves to be on the list.

Flasher’s Javin Friesz is one of those quarterbacks. Friesz carried the Storm to an eight-win season and a spot in the playoffs.

  • Javin Friesz — QB — Grant County-Flasher
  • Walker Braaten — QB — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
  • Tyler Brandt — QB — Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
  • Dane Hagler — QB — North Star
  • Lucas Sims — RB — Central McLean
  • Jangula Gunner Thielges — RB — LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
  • Connor Kosiak — RB — South Border
  • Blake Mattson — RB — North Prairie
  • Luke Martinson — TE — Sargent County
  • Deng Deng — WR — Four Winds
  • Nate Tastad — OL — North Prairie

Here’s the first-team defense list:

  • Josh Wittich — DL — Sargent County
  • Keaton Wehrman — DL — Alexander
  • Hunter Tolstad — DL — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
  • Chase Cooper — DL — Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
  • Easton Benz — DL — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
  • Rueben Clay — LB — North Star
  • Ryan Pingel — LB — Alexander
  • Wyatt Kuhn — LB — New Salem-Almont
  • Daniel Shumacher — LB — South Border
  • Jaren Rafferty — LB — Hettinger County

They do not pick positions for the second-team:

  • Riley Morlock — Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
  • Treyton Lesmann — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
  • Jacob Wolf — Central McLean
  • Beau Rider — Alexander
  • Maddox Juntunen — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
  • Levi Kackman — Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
  • Grady Whelander — Sargent County
  • Parker Hubrig — Hankinson
  • Nick Hansen — Sargent County
  • Nick Wulfekuhle — Richland
  • Gentry Richter — Linton-H-M-B
  • CL Weinberger — Grant County-Flasher
  • Cole Stock — South Border
  • Matthew Huether — Hettinger County
  • Berkley Frantz — South Border
  • Zachary Gibson — Nelson County
  • Ross Thompson — Nelson County
  • Carter Engebretson — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
  • Logan Maddock — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
  • Cole Henderson — North Prairie
  • Levi Buchholz — South Border
  • Brett Tastad — North Prairie
  • Connor Knatterud — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
  • Owen Lesko — LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
  • Easton Simon — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
  • Brody Nordmark — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
  • Brock Norton — New Salem-Almont
  • Tallen Binstock — Hettinger County

Nate Tastad with North Prairie was named 9-Man Football Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year and Evan Mellmer with South Border was named 9-Man Football Coach of the Year.

