2023 North Dakota 9-Man All-State football teams announced
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The coaches put four quarterbacks, four running backs, one tight end, one receiver and one lineman on the 9-Man first-team All-State offense squad.
It would be a strange way to play a game, but each of these talented players deserves to be on the list.
Flasher’s Javin Friesz is one of those quarterbacks. Friesz carried the Storm to an eight-win season and a spot in the playoffs.
- Javin Friesz — QB — Grant County-Flasher
- Walker Braaten — QB — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
- Tyler Brandt — QB — Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
- Dane Hagler — QB — North Star
- Lucas Sims — RB — Central McLean
- Jangula Gunner Thielges — RB — LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
- Connor Kosiak — RB — South Border
- Blake Mattson — RB — North Prairie
- Luke Martinson — TE — Sargent County
- Deng Deng — WR — Four Winds
- Nate Tastad — OL — North Prairie
Here’s the first-team defense list:
- Josh Wittich — DL — Sargent County
- Keaton Wehrman — DL — Alexander
- Hunter Tolstad — DL — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
- Chase Cooper — DL — Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
- Easton Benz — DL — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
- Rueben Clay — LB — North Star
- Ryan Pingel — LB — Alexander
- Wyatt Kuhn — LB — New Salem-Almont
- Daniel Shumacher — LB — South Border
- Jaren Rafferty — LB — Hettinger County
They do not pick positions for the second-team:
- Riley Morlock — Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
- Treyton Lesmann — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
- Jacob Wolf — Central McLean
- Beau Rider — Alexander
- Maddox Juntunen — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
- Levi Kackman — Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
- Grady Whelander — Sargent County
- Parker Hubrig — Hankinson
- Nick Hansen — Sargent County
- Nick Wulfekuhle — Richland
- Gentry Richter — Linton-H-M-B
- CL Weinberger — Grant County-Flasher
- Cole Stock — South Border
- Matthew Huether — Hettinger County
- Berkley Frantz — South Border
- Zachary Gibson — Nelson County
- Ross Thompson — Nelson County
- Carter Engebretson — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
- Logan Maddock — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
- Cole Henderson — North Prairie
- Levi Buchholz — South Border
- Brett Tastad — North Prairie
- Connor Knatterud — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
- Owen Lesko — LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
- Easton Simon — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock
- Brody Nordmark — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
- Brock Norton — New Salem-Almont
- Tallen Binstock — Hettinger County
Nate Tastad with North Prairie was named 9-Man Football Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year and Evan Mellmer with South Border was named 9-Man Football Coach of the Year.
