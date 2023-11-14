2023 North Dakota 9-Man All-State football teams announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The coaches put four quarterbacks, four running backs, one tight end, one receiver and one lineman on the 9-Man first-team All-State offense squad.

It would be a strange way to play a game, but each of these talented players deserves to be on the list.

Flasher’s Javin Friesz is one of those quarterbacks. Friesz carried the Storm to an eight-win season and a spot in the playoffs.

Javin Friesz — QB — Grant County-Flasher

Walker Braaten — QB — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn

Tyler Brandt — QB — Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Dane Hagler — QB — North Star

Lucas Sims — RB — Central McLean

Jangula Gunner Thielges — RB — LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

Connor Kosiak — RB — South Border

Blake Mattson — RB — North Prairie

Luke Martinson — TE — Sargent County

Deng Deng — WR — Four Winds

Nate Tastad — OL — North Prairie

Here’s the first-team defense list:

Josh Wittich — DL — Sargent County

Keaton Wehrman — DL — Alexander

Hunter Tolstad — DL — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn

Chase Cooper — DL — Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Easton Benz — DL — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock

Rueben Clay — LB — North Star

Ryan Pingel — LB — Alexander

Wyatt Kuhn — LB — New Salem-Almont

Daniel Shumacher — LB — South Border

Jaren Rafferty — LB — Hettinger County

They do not pick positions for the second-team:

Riley Morlock — Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood

Treyton Lesmann — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn

Jacob Wolf — Central McLean

Beau Rider — Alexander

Maddox Juntunen — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn

Levi Kackman — Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Grady Whelander — Sargent County

Parker Hubrig — Hankinson

Nick Hansen — Sargent County

Nick Wulfekuhle — Richland

Gentry Richter — Linton-H-M-B

CL Weinberger — Grant County-Flasher

Cole Stock — South Border

Matthew Huether — Hettinger County

Berkley Frantz — South Border

Zachary Gibson — Nelson County

Ross Thompson — Nelson County

Carter Engebretson — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock

Logan Maddock — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock

Cole Henderson — North Prairie

Levi Buchholz — South Border

Brett Tastad — North Prairie

Connor Knatterud — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock

Owen Lesko — LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

Easton Simon — New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock

Brody Nordmark — Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn

Brock Norton — New Salem-Almont

Tallen Binstock — Hettinger County

Nate Tastad with North Prairie was named 9-Man Football Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year and Evan Mellmer with South Border was named 9-Man Football Coach of the Year.

