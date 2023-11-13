Williston girl given nomination for U.S. Naval Academy

WILLISTON (KUMV) - Robin Harrison’s goal in life is to help people.

“I want to go into the medical field and become a surgeon,” said Harrison.

And as a part of that long-term goal, the 17-year-old wants to attend the U.S. Naval Academy after she graduates this spring. She’s been interested in attending since one of her sisters went to the academy for a summer seminar a few years ago.

“I’d like to go to the academy because the academics are good, the people are great, you get the physical aspect, and there’s over 70 different clubs and sports you can participate in,” said Harrison.

Getting into the academy is difficult, but she’s cleared a major hurdle after being interviewed and securing a nomination from Senator Kevin Cramer.

“I think it went okay, it was definitely nerve-wracking, but they told jokes, and they were very friendly and by the end I calmed down,” said Harrison.

Harrison also has the highest GPA in her class and is a 2019 winner of the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence. Another achievement came when she was just two years old. She and her family decided to ride a five-person bicycle from their old home in Kentucky more than 6,000 miles to Alaska.

“We didn’t want to go by car because before you know it, you’re there and you don’t really see anything, so I was like I want to go by bike and let’s see the country while we do it,” said Amarins Harrison, Robin’s mother.

Robin said they will know whether or not she gets accepted sometime next spring. If she’s chosen, she’ll start in July.

If approved, Robin would have to serve in the Navy for at least five years upon graduation. She says she’s excited for the opportunity and being able to serve her country.

