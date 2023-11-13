Veterans receive tickets to NDSU game through donations

By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some veterans in the F-M area received an extra special treat this weekend at the NDSU Bison game.

Over 300 regular season ticket holders donated tickets for veterans so that they could attend the game and be recognized.

There were 56 Operation Iraqi Freedom veterans in attendance.

The organizer, Alana Christensen, said that it was inspiring to see how bison nation came together to celebrate them and their service.

“A very sincere thank you to all of Bison nation for donating all of those tickets,” Christensen said. “Some of the veterans have never been to a Bison football game before and they are ecstatic that they were able to come.

