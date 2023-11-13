Tim Scott dropped out of 2024 presidential race; what this means for other candidates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Sunday, Senator Tim Scott announced that he was ending his bid for the 2024 presidential race. Scott is now the second major Republican candidate to exit the race, whittling the field down to seven.

Robert Harms, chairman for the North Dakota presidential caucus committee, says Scott’s decision came as a surprise to him as he read that Scott still has nearly $10 million in the bank. He expected him to stay in the race until the New Hampshire primary.

“Campaigns cost millions to run, and so the campaigns, if they are not getting the traction, if their message isn’t resonating with supporters, supporters’ checkbooks are closing up, and that, I think, is what’s creating the loss of candidates in the early part of the cycle,” said Harms.

Harms says there is still a lot of time and a lot of issues out there, whether it is former president Trump’s legal problems or the messages that Governor Burgum and Nikki Haley are expressing to the American people.

