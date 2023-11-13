Three tiger cubs will get transferred from Roosevelt Park Zoo

Tiger at Roosevelt Zoo in Minot
Tiger at Roosevelt Zoo in Minot(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Three tiger cubs at the Roosevelt Park Zoo will be leaving soon.

On this day, the tigers are pacing inside their current zoo habitat in Minot, and a couple of them seem to be resting.

One of their fellow tigers, Viktor, has already been relocated to the Denver Zoo.

Zoo Director Jeff Bullock said they are relocating others to zoos in Kansas and Oregon.

It’s part of the captive breeding program.

He said the reason they do this is to keep the population at a manageable level and prevent inbreeding.

“A lot of zoos, where they may have room for breeding and when the cubs are small, once the cubs get older and you have to start separating them, they don’t have that capacity. Whereas with our new facility, we were able to keep Victoria in with Zoya after they got older, and separate the two male cubs,” said Bullock.

When the three cubs are gone, it’ll just be Zoya.

He said they expect to receive a male tiger by the end of December.

