Mandan woman and native of Colombia helps others in her home country

Ligia Peightal setting up her products
Ligia Peightal setting up her products(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman and native of Colombia is helping others in her home country who are less fortunate by selling homemade Colombian products.

Ligia Peightal began her business, Colombian Qualities, in 2003 when she came to North Dakota from New Jersey after marrying her husband.

They first lived in Hazen and while there, Peightal attended a Bible school. It was there that she came up with the idea to do something for the people of Colombia.

She buys products from Colombia and brings them back to the United States to sell at churches. Peightal then takes the proceeds from the items sold and goes back to Colombia once a year to buy groceries for people.

“I deliver them directly; I don’t trust giving people money and having them do the job. I do the job because I work hard here to raise the money, so I like to go directly there to buy the groceries. I hire men that don’t have a job and I pay for one or two days that they will be delivering the groceries,” said Peightal.

Peightal says some families cry when they receive the groceries, knowing they don’t have to think about what they are going to eat the next day. She says some families only eat once a day and some must choose who gets the food.

The groceries Peightal provides are good for two weeks, and every year the number of families she can feed increases.

Peightal will be selling her products at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Bismarck on November 18 and 19. You can also reach out to her through email if you are interested in supporting her project.

