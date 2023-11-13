ND man convicted of killing a boy and setting fire to house in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury found 36-year-old Cody James Belgarde of St. Michael, North Dakota, guilty of second-degree murder and arson.

Belgarde is convicted of shooting and killing a boy on the Spirit Lake Reservation in January of 2021 and then setting fire to the house where the murder happened.

A jury acquitted him of first-degree murder.

Belgarde faces life in prison, and his sentencing is set for March 6, 2024.

Previous Coverage: Man arrested for killing child on Spirit Lake Reservation

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.