ND man convicted of killing a boy and setting fire to house in 2021

Cody James Belgarde
Cody James Belgarde(KFYR-TV)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury found 36-year-old Cody James Belgarde of St. Michael, North Dakota, guilty of second-degree murder and arson.

Belgarde is convicted of shooting and killing a boy on the Spirit Lake Reservation in January of 2021 and then setting fire to the house where the murder happened.

A jury acquitted him of first-degree murder.

Belgarde faces life in prison, and his sentencing is set for March 6, 2024.

Previous Coverage: Man arrested for killing child on Spirit Lake Reservation

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning officer-involved shooting in Bismarck; 17-year-old male dead
UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after vehicle crashes into Souris River
SWAT team and BPD arrest 43-year-old man for burglary of Bismarck home after standoff
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
El Nino and our winter outlook
2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole

Latest News

Traffic signal
Intersection of University Drive and S 12th Street signal power-down
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
KFYR First News at Ten Sportscast 11/12/23
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
KFYR First News at Ten Weather 11/12/23
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Dickinson State to play Montana Tech in first round of NAIA postseason