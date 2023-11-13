Intersection of University Drive and S 12th Street signal power-down

Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting at 8:30 a.m., Monday, November 13, 2023, the traffic signal at the intersection of University Drive and S. 12th Street will be powered down and taken out of service for the addition of pedestrian heads and pushbuttons. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in all directions at the intersection.

All-Way stop control will be in place at the intersection. No detour will be in place.

The signal will be put back into service by the end of the day on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Drivers should anticipate congestion during this time.

For more information visit www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

