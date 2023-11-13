Happy birthday Maxine! Mandan woman celebrates 106th birthday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More and more people are living to be 100 years old.

In fact, the population division of the United Nations reports nearly 90,000 centenarians living in the United States in 2021. That’s nearly twice as many as there were 20 years ago.

Maxine Helbling is defying all statistics.

She turned 106 last week.

Music flows easily from Maxine Helbling’s lips. Her favorite songs take her back in time and tell the story of her life.

Born November 8, 1915, Maxine has lived in North Dakota her entire life. One of 10 kids, the soundtrack of her life began on a farm south of Mandan.

Her childhood was filled with hard work.

“I milked cows and fed chickens,” she recalled.

And filled with church.

“I always wanted to be there,” said Helbling.

And with music and dancing.

“Waltzes and polkas,” she said with a smile.

Her favorite dance partner was her husband Stanley.

Maxine and Stanley Helbling on their wedding day. Her favorite dance partner was her husband Stanley. Maxine and Stanley were married for nearly 75 years. (Mary Jane Griffith)

“They danced for many years, since I was a little girl,” said her daughter, Mary Jane Griffith.

Maxine and Stanley were married for nearly 75 years.

“He held my hand because he wanted to be where I was,” she recalled.

Stanley passed away in 2012; he was 96.

Maxine just turned 106, and while she can no longer see, she’s still singing her way through life.

Visits with her daughter are a highlight these days.

“She means the world to me,” said Griffith.

Just as the melodies of her favorite songs make her smile, so too do moments like these, moments her daughter knows she’s lucky to have.

“It’s wonderful,” said Griffith.

Helbling isn’t so sure she knows the secret to a living so long, but her daughter has some ideas. She credits good genes and a good, clean lifestyle, with lots of homegrown food and lots of dancing.

