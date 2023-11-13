Girl riding horse air-lifted after crash with train

(Source: KUSA via CNN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A girl was air-lifted to a hospital in Fargo after being hit by a train while riding a horse in Richland County, North Dakota.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about an injury accident around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 12. The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided at the railroad crossing.

It happened along 88th St., just east of 165th Ave., which is about three miles southeast of Mantador and about 10 miles north of Hankinson.

The girl was flown to a Fargo hospital by Sanford AirMed. Her mother shared an update saying she has a concussion, but is unsure on how severe it is yet. The girl also has a broken tibia, fibula and clavicle. She has been in an induced coma since the accident, yesterday. Now, after three hours of surgery today, she says hospital staff tell her it went well.

The horse died at the scene. The train’s personnel were not hurt and the train was not damaged during the crash.

The Mantador Fire Department, Hankinson Ambulance, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Ambulance and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

14-year-old riding a horse collides with a train in Richland County, ND.(Valley News Live)

