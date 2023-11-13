Dickinson State to play Montana Tech in first round of NAIA postseason

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - After the program’s ninth consecutive North Star championship, Dickinson State is headed back to the postseason. It was announced Sunday evening that the Blue Hawks (9-1) will play Montana Tech (7-3) in the first round.

Montana Tech is part of the Frontier Conference and received an at-large bid into the playoffs.

The game will be played on Saturday, November 18 in Butte, Montana.

