Bismarck man pleads not guilty to rape and drug cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges for two rape and drug cases.

Bismarck Police say 36-year-old Jamal Fermin gave multiple girls marijuana and other drugs in exchange for sex or explicit photos.

Authorities say he raped a girl while she was passed out. Fermin is set to go to trial next year for both cases.

