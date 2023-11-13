Bismarck man pleads not guilty to rape and drug cases

Jamal Fermin
Jamal Fermin(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges for two rape and drug cases.

Bismarck Police say 36-year-old Jamal Fermin gave multiple girls marijuana and other drugs in exchange for sex or explicit photos.

Authorities say he raped a girl while she was passed out. Fermin is set to go to trial next year for both cases.

