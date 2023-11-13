‘5 Second Rule Bracelet’ store opens for the holidays in the Kirkwood Mall

Pam Emmil, owner of ‘5 Second Rule Bracelet'
Pam Emmil, owner of ‘5 Second Rule Bracelet'(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An inspiring message or a positive reminder can have a large impact on a person’s day.

That is the mission statement of ‘5 Second Rule Bracelet,’ a shop that opened in the Kirkwood Mall right next to H and M.

The store sells homemade gemstone bracelets and other merchandise to break the stigma of mental illness and addiction.

“So the sweatshirts have that really special quote on the back of the sweatshirt and my business is truly driven by the good lord above. I saw a quote back in April, a guy had a quote on the back of his hoodie and it really sparked emotion,” said Pam Emmil, owner.

She will be launching new merchandise on Black Friday.

The storefront will be open through December during mall business hours. The merchandise can also be purchased on their website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning officer-involved shooting in Bismarck; 17-year-old male dead
UPDATE: One dead, one arrested after vehicle crashes into Souris River
SWAT team and BPD arrest 43-year-old man for burglary of Bismarck home after standoff
Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
El Nino and our winter outlook
2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole

Latest News

Jamal Fermin
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to rape and drug cases
Tiger at Roosevelt Zoo in Minot
Three tiger cubs will get transferred from Roosevelt Park Zoo
Minot Police
Ward County Sheriff’s Office to purchase wrap technology
Kuntz & Sickler continue strong bond with the Blue Hawks
Kuntz & Sickler continue strong bond with the Blue Hawks