‘5 Second Rule Bracelet’ store opens for the holidays in the Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An inspiring message or a positive reminder can have a large impact on a person’s day.

That is the mission statement of ‘5 Second Rule Bracelet,’ a shop that opened in the Kirkwood Mall right next to H and M.

The store sells homemade gemstone bracelets and other merchandise to break the stigma of mental illness and addiction.

“So the sweatshirts have that really special quote on the back of the sweatshirt and my business is truly driven by the good lord above. I saw a quote back in April, a guy had a quote on the back of his hoodie and it really sparked emotion,” said Pam Emmil, owner.

She will be launching new merchandise on Black Friday.

The storefront will be open through December during mall business hours. The merchandise can also be purchased on their website.

