39-year-old killed in wrong-way crash with semi on I-29

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) – A head-on collision on Interstate 29 early Sunday morning left a 39-year-old man from Fargo dead.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol received initial reports around 12:30 a.m. of a pickup heading north in the southbound lanes near Harwood at mile marker 74, and multiple agencies responded.

According to NDHP, the pickup, while still on the wrong side of the interstate, hit a semi head-on around 12:50 a.m. just north of Grandin at mile marker 93.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi and his passenger, both from Saskatchewan, Canada, were not injured.

A spokesperson for the NDHP said that alcohol is considered a contributing factor in the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

