What Governor Burgum is learning on the campaign trail from voters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum has been out on the trail campaigning for more than four months now. He is focusing more attention on visiting Iowa and New Hampshire to get his message out to voters as those early primaries are quickly approaching. But he is learning from Americans as he visits new states.

Burgum says the one thing uniting everyone right now is the economy. He says more than 50% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and if your paycheck is being eroded by inflation, it’s the equivalent of having lost $700 a month with the inflation. Burgum says people are struggling just to put gas in their cars and food on the table.

“I understand what that’s all about. When my dad died when I was a freshman in high school, my mom went back to work and she was doing the same thing, a widow with three kids trying to make ends meet. We have got to fix the economy and we have to solve the budget issues and the debt issues,” said Burgum.

Burgum says somebody who has spent their life in DC and someone that has never worked in a private sector is not going to be able to fix that. He says it has to be someone who understands our economy and how our economy works.

