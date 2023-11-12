Vehicle enters river in northwest Minot

(Arizona's Family)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police are investigating a weekend crash on the city’s northwest side where a vehicle entered the Souris River, according to a spokesperson for the city.

In a brief statement to Your News Leader, the city said the crash occurred near the area of 8th Street and 5th Avenue NW.

Details are limited, including the status of the driver, or if anyone else was inside the vehicle.

The spokesperson said more information will be released later Sunday.

