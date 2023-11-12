SWAT Team and BPD arrest 43-year-old man for burglary of Bismarck home after standoff

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Bismarck Police say 43-year-old Cordell Eckroth of Bismarck is under arrest after a burglary was reported early Sunday morning.

Officers say around 4:59 a.m., they responded to the area of the 1400 block of North 11th Street after the resident there reported seeing Eckroth break into the home on a doorbell camera. The resident was not home at the time. Neighbors also reported seeing Eckroth throwing things out of the house. Patrol officers say they responded and attempted to make contact with Eckroth but were unsuccessful.

The Bismarck Police Department called in the West Dakota SWAT Team to assist, and issued a search warrant for the residence. Police say negotiators and SWAT team members made several attempts to get Eckroth to exit the residence, but he continued to be uncooperative.

Around 11:00 a.m., BPD says the SWAT team entered the residence and took Eckroth into custody. Officers transported Eckroth to a local hospital for minor injuries before taking him to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center where he is being held on charges of burglary, assault on a peace officer, violation of a disorderly conduct restraining order and resisting arrest on a felony.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.