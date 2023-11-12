Senator Cramer discusses Joe Manchin latest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced that he will not seek re-election in 2024. Republicans in the Senate are looking at this opportunity to gain another seat.

Senator Kevin Cramer says he is not surprised by Manchin’s decision. He says Manchin is a bridge builder, he’s one of those people that looks for solutions, looks for favorable outcomes, and works with people whether they are Republican or Democrat, and gets things done. Cramer expects that this is not the last we will hear of Manchin. There has been speculation that Manchin might jump into the race for president.

“I think that’s one of the things he’s exploring would be a presidential run on some sort of a no labels or independent ticket. If he does, I expect he will attract a lot of support,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.

Democrats currently control the Senate 51-49. Cramer says Manchin’s departure will almost ensure that Republicans will get that seat. He says if that happens, it is one pick-up from a very red state. He also says that there are a few more red states with Democratic incumbents up for re-election that Republicans are hoping to win so they can take control of the Senate.

