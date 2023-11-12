North Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveils completed columbarium project

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - On this Veterans Day, people gathered at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery to not only pay tribute to those who have gone before, but also to support the heroes of tomorrow.

The cemetery unveiled its new columbarium for cremated remains for all veterans, including those in the National Guard.

“When we built this cemetery, we made sure that National Guard and Reserve veterans could be buried here if they so choose,” said Maj. General Alan Dohrmann, Adjutant General with the North Dakota National Guard.

A lot of work went into the project as funding had to be secured, which Senator Kevin Cramer and the National Guard say was a challenge at first. A majority of the funding for the more than $2 million project came from a grant from the Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration, which awarded the cemetery $1.86 million back in March. The other $627,000 came from the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Foundation.

“This was a project, not just the columbarium itself, but the opportunity for the federal government to recognize there are state cemeteries that rival — if not actually supersede — the national cemetery,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND.

The columbarium has space for more than 2,000 cremated remains and will provide internment space for the next 20 years. The cemetery says this new addition will help with the rise in cremations.

“Currently, the burial rate for cremation, we are doing about 62% of our burials here are cremation versus a full body traditional burial,” said Pam Helbling-Schafer, director of the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Lt. Governor Tammy Miller says adding this to the cemetery is just one way to show support for veterans in North Dakota.

“We are very committed to making North Dakota the most military-friendly state in the nation,” said Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, R-ND.

Through commitment and determination, all who were involved in the project made sure this section would be a place where others could come and reflect.

“Families and friends will be able to visit their loved ones’ final resting place and reflect on the precious time they spent together,” said Corby Kemmer with Congressman Armstrong’s office.

Everyone acknowledges that the Veterans Cemetery is a reminder to all of the price of liberty and freedom paid by American heroes.

The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery says they already have six individuals on a waitlist who are interested in being buried in the columbarium. The columbarium will officially open on November 20.

