Mandan City Commission approves study that could turn site of current high school into housing

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan city commissioners approved a study that could turn the current Mandan High School location into houses.

The new high school in Mandan will open up for students and teachers next year, leaving the current site abandoned.

After a $100,000 study, city planners have proposed the site be turned into commercial spaces, single-family homes and mixed-use housing.

Though official development of the area has not been decided, city officials say redeveloping this site is a big break for taxpayers.

”The area is already served by police and fire, it has water and sewer. It has streets around it and those are new things we would need to build to accommodate the growth on this property,” said Mandan City Planner Andrew Stromme.

The high school is scheduled to be demolished in 2025 and construction is expected to start the following year.

