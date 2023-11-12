House Republican members provide an update on Speaker Johnson’s performance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Republican Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana has been in the House Speaker role for more than two weeks. During this time, he has led the House in passing the Israel aid bill, and on the resolution to censure Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib.

Currently, Johnson’s focus is on getting the government funded before it is in danger of shutting down, while at the same time trying to unite the Republican party. North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong says he believes Speaker Johnson is doing a great job of bringing members together. He says Johnson is uniquely situated for the job for the time being but does acknowledge it is a challenging time.

“It’s a tough time to be the Speaker, we have a four-vote majority. We had to pull an appropriations bill off the floor because when you write a conservative appropriations bill, you have to pass it with Republicans only. We had some Republicans in the northeast and didn’t like how some of the cuts specifically targeted their area of the country,” said Armstrong.

Montana Representative Matt Rosendale also says he believes Speaker Johnson is doing an incredible job so far, and that he recognizes there is a very diverse group of people in the House with ideas.

“He was voted in, confirmed on the floor unanimously with 220 Republicans. Kevin McCarthy didn’t receive that. Mike Johson is from Louisiana and what I tell folks is he is one of the most humble, intelligent guys that I have met up here,” said Rosendale.

Rosendale says having this type of Speaker who is trying to unite the party will help in securing the 218 votes they need to get the appropriations bills passed and moved out of the House.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.