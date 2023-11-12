Early morning officer-involved shooting in Bismarck; 17-year-old male deceased

Breaking News Graphic
Breaking News Graphic(WXIX)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a Bismarck Police press release, a 17-year-old male is dead following an officer-involved shooting situation that occurred early Sunday morning. The incident involved three Bismarck Police Officers.

According to the press release, at around 12:15 a.m. officers responded around 900 South Third Street regarding a report of gunfire. Multiple calls were received and officers determined a shooting took place around a hotel located nearby. That shooting led to investigating a 17-year-old Bismarck male for allegedly shooting at another juvenile who is not believed to be injured.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 1:50 a.m. that the 17-year-old male was a passenger in. He had a firearm and did not follow commands. He was shot at by three Bismarck Police Officers. After securing the scene, officers began life-saving measures until he was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

The investigation has been turned over to North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, which is protocol for Bismarck Police Department.  All three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by NDBCI.

This is an ongoing event. Follow our ongoing coverage for more details.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of Shania Twain's production crew were hospitalized Wednesday after their bus crashed...
Shania Twain tour bus crashes in Canada; 13 people sent to hospital
El Nino and our winter outlook
2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Minot vs. Shanley
Minot stuns Shanley in comeback fashion for first state title in 43 years
Eric Meyer
Fargo man given months to live; benefit set up for wife and kids

Latest News

Mandan High School
Mandan City Commission approves study that could turn site of current high school into housing
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery columbarium
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveils completed columbarium project
NDSU Bison Football
North Dakota State pulls away in second half to beat Southern Illinois 34-10
Century wins WDA volleyball title
Century wins WDA volleyball title for tenth consecutive year
USD beats UND
South Dakota turns back North Dakota 14-10 after giving up opening kickoff return TD