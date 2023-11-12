Early morning officer-involved shooting in Bismarck; 17-year-old male deceased

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a Bismarck Police press release, a 17-year-old male is dead following an officer-involved shooting situation that occurred early Sunday morning. The incident involved three Bismarck Police Officers.

According to the press release, at around 12:15 a.m. officers responded around 900 South Third Street regarding a report of gunfire. Multiple calls were received and officers determined a shooting took place around a hotel located nearby. That shooting led to investigating a 17-year-old Bismarck male for allegedly shooting at another juvenile who is not believed to be injured.

Officers conducted a traffic stop around 1:50 a.m. that the 17-year-old male was a passenger in. He had a firearm and did not follow commands. He was shot at by three Bismarck Police Officers. After securing the scene, officers began life-saving measures until he was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

The investigation has been turned over to North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, which is protocol for Bismarck Police Department. All three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation by NDBCI.

This is an ongoing event. Follow our ongoing coverage for more details.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.