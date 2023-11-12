Century wins WDA volleyball title for tenth consecutive year

Century wins WDA volleyball title
Century wins WDA volleyball title(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the tenth consecutive year, Century won the West Region Volleyball Tournament. The Patriots went into the weekend as the #2 seed after finishing second in the regular season behind Jamestown.

They started the tournament with a 3-1 win over Williston on Thursday. The semifinal game on Friday was against Legacy, and the Patriots swept.

Century met up with top-seeded Jamestown in the championship on Saturday, and swept the Blue Jays (25-20, 25-22, 25-22). Fridley, Backman and Lee led the offense with 10 kills each.

The Patriots will be the West’s top seed next week in Fargo at the Class A state tournament. The three-day tournament begins Thursday in the Fargodome.

