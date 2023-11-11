Vintage military tank in Dickinson ahead of Veterans Day

DICKINSON, N.D. (KMOT) - A Dickinson veteran with help from the community moved a vintage piece of military equipment across the country to honor other vets.

The Sheridan M-551 and its journey to North Dakota ahead of Veterans Day.

At the Stark County Veterans Pavilion, Veteran Art Wanner admired the display he and others only dreamed of bringing to town.

“It weighs just a little over 28,000 pounds, about 14 tons,” said Art Wanner, Dickinson.

Wanner says the U.S. army tank designed to be air dropped during the Vietnam era is now home in Dickinson thanks to the American Legion Post three and others.

He says it was important to bring the tank here to remind younger generations of those who served.

“They’re things that they want to see preserved, said Wanner. They want the younger generation to know about it, I can see a lot of grandpas coming up here with kids and saying, hey I saw these things.”

Wanner says a Dickinson man took it upon himself to transport the tank to town and a crane company moved it into place at no cost.

He says Dickinson residents care about veterans, and it shows.

“He’s not a veteran himself but he is so impelled to help the veterans that all the signatures of veterans on that sign is something he will treasure, he’s posting it in his shop,” said Wanner.

Wanner says many visitors ask questions about the tank, such as how fast it moves and what type of ammo it uses.

“The little rocket pods are all for very specific, trying to take out a gun in placement or something like that,” said Wanner.

Wanner says he’s working on a sign to teach people about it and our local heroes.

He says there are several programs for veterans on Saturday in light of Veterans Day.

At 10:30 a.m. there is a ceremony at Dickinson State at Beck Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.