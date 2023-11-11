Quilts of Valor awards 14 veterans during Mohall Veteran’s Day ceremony

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOHALL, N.D (KMOT) -- A group gave awards to veterans that are of the softer variety.

Quilts of Valor wrapped 14 veterans at the Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 52.

Group leader Lynn Heald said it was one of their biggest ceremonies.

She said they are made locally on sewing machines.

“I had the nomination come through for one veteran, and I knew about this ceremony, so I spoke with Jessica, and I said, “Why don’t we do this bigger and better, and just do as many veterans as we can?” and that’s why we had 14 today,” said Heald.

She says nominations can be made any time of the year.

