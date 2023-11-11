Montana continuing to see increased fentanyl seizures

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen says fentanyl seizures continue to climb even after shattering records last year.

Through September, the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force seized more than 346 thousand dosage units of Fentanyl in Montana. That’s almost double the amount from 2022 when they seized nearly 189 thousand units. More than 60 thousand units were seized between July and September, the total for all of 2021.

Knudsen says the influx stems from the Biden Administration’s southern border policies.

“Our law enforcement and drug task forces are doing an excellent job as evidenced by these numbers, but we must secure the border to stop it otherwise we’re treating a bullet wound with a band-aid,” said Knudsen in a statement.

During a Senate Indian Affairs Committee hearing this week, Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, said tribal communities experience the worst impacts of the fentanyl crisis.

“It’s destroying communities, families, lives, and the Montana tribal communities are ground zero for this destruction,” said Daines.

Fort Peck Councilman Bryce Kirk also testified at Capitol Hill, saying overdoses are a constant concern.

“It seems like without Narcan, we would have one every hour. There’s people overdosing even right now at the moment. The Narcan is saving them,” said Kirk.

In 2022, the Montana State Crime Lab reported 77 overdose deaths involving fentanyl. Officials say it’s a drastic increase compared to 2017 when there were just four.

