Minot stuns Shanley in comeback fashion for first state title in 43 years

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot High came back from a 17-point deficit in the state semifinals last week, and upped that act in the Fargodome Friday night to win the program’s first state title since 1980. The Magi topped unbeaten Shanley 38-35 for the AAA title, erasing a 21-point deficit early in the second half.

Shanley’s quick-strike offense was on full display in the opening minutes, scoring less than four minutes into the game. At the half, the Deacons led 21-7.

After allowing a touchdown to open the second half, Minot scored 14 unanswered to make it a one-score game at 28-21.

Shanley went back up two scores as the third quarter wound down, but that would be their last touchdown.

The Magi scored twice in a two-minute span early in the fourth quarter. The first was Logan Conklin’s second touchdown of the day. Minot’s Kellan Burke intercepted Shanley quarterback Landon Meier on the next possession, and took it back for six points. The game was then tied at 35.

With two seconds left, Kellan Burke kicked the game-winning field goal from 20 yards out.

Minot finishes their season 11-1, and are state champions for the first time in 43 years.

